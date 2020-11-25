This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >Israel army told to ready in case US strikes Iran, Axios says
Israel army told to ready in case US strikes Iran, Axios says
1 min read.07:51 PM IST
Bloomberg
The instructions were given because the officials anticipate 'a very sensitive period' prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said
The Israeli government instructed the military to prepare for a possible military strike by the US against Iran during the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term, Axios reported, citing unidentified Israeli officials.
The Israeli government instructed the military to prepare for a possible military strike by the US against Iran during the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term, Axios reported, citing unidentified Israeli officials.
The instructions were given because the officials anticipate “a very sensitive period" prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said.
The instructions were given because the officials anticipate “a very sensitive period" prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the US will order a strike, the report said.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now