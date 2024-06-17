Israel Army's tactical pause in Gaza for aid completely ‘unacceptable’ to PM Netanyahu: 'We have country with army, not...'

Israel military's recent announcement to pause fighting during daytime hours along a route in southern Gaza to ensure humanitarian aid deliveries has irked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli PM found the tactical break during the war against Hamas “unacceptable", and he also received assurance that “there is no" change in the military's policy and “fighting in Rafah continues as planned", reported AP, citing an Israeli official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, Netanyahu openly criticised the military as Israeli television channels quoted him as saying, “We have a country with an army, not an army with a country."

Netanyahu's statement came in light of Israeli military's Sunday announcement on tactical pause during daytime along a route in southern Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About Israel's ‘tactical pause’ in Gaza Israel's ‘tactical pause’ will be applied to around 12 kilometers of road in Rafah area. However, the limited application of the halt in military operation falls short of a complete cease-fire in the territory that the international community has sought. However, the move could help address the overwhelming needs of Palestinians after Israel's incursion into Rafah.

Timing of Israel's tactical pause in Gaza The tactical pause would begin in the morning at eight and would last until 7 PM. The pause in war operations during the daytime would continue until further notice, the army said. The main motive behind the tactical pause is to allow aid trucks to reach the nearby Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing, which is the main entry point of the area.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that oversees aid distribution in Gaza, said the route would increase the flow of aid to other parts of Gaza, including Khan Younis, the coastal area of Muwasi and central Gaza. Hard-hit northern Gaza, an early target in the war, is served by goods entering from the north. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

