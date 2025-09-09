Israel Doha Attack Live Updates: Netanyahu orders strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha after deadly Jerusalem shooting

Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas’ leadership in Qatar on Tuesday (September 8), expanding its campaign against the militant group as negotiations to end the war in the Gaza Strip remain stalled ahead of a potential new military offensive.

Black smoke was reported over the skyline of Doha, Qatar’s capital, with local authorities acknowledging the strike. It is unclear whether there were any casualties. The exact method of the attack has not been confirmed.

IDF confirms strike on senior Hamas leadership

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a “precise strike” against top Hamas leaders. The IDF said measures were taken to limit civilian harm but did not disclose the strike’s location. Israeli media reported the targets were senior Hamas figures in Qatar, including Khalil al-Hayya and Jabarin, with US President Trump reportedly giving the green light.