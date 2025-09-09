Israel Doha Attack Live Updates: Netanyahu orders strikes on Hamas leaders in Doha after deadly Jerusalem shooting

Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas’ leadership in Qatar on Tuesday (September 8), expanding its campaign against the militant group as negotiations to end the war in the Gaza Strip remain stalled ahead of a potential new military offensive.
Black smoke was reported over the skyline of Doha, Qatar’s capital, with local authorities acknowledging the strike. It is unclear whether there were any casualties. The exact method of the attack has not been confirmed.
IDF confirms strike on senior Hamas leadership
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a “precise strike” against top Hamas leaders. The IDF said measures were taken to limit civilian harm but did not disclose the strike’s location. Israeli media reported the targets were senior Hamas figures in Qatar, including Khalil al-Hayya and Jabarin, with US President Trump reportedly giving the green light.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, saying “all parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.”
Israel’s military issued a full evacuation warning for Gaza City ahead of a planned offensive.
The offensive aims to take control of what Israel describes as Hamas’ last remaining stronghold.
The evacuation warning came hours before Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.
"There's some really serious news right now: Israel's attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar," pope Leo told journalists outside his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.
"The entire situation is very serious," Leo said. "We do not know how things will go. It is really serious."
"We must continue working and insisting on peace," the pope added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed he ordered strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, in response to deadly shooting in Jerusalem a day earlier, claimed by the Palestinian militant group.
"Yesterday, following the deadly attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security agencies to prepare for the possibility of targeting Hamas leaders," said a joint statement from Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz.
"Today at noon, in light of an operational opportunity... the prime minister and the defence minister decided to implement the directive given last night."