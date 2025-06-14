Israel attacks Iran news: How Mossad infiltrated deep into Iran to target nuclear and military sites

Israeli intelligence operatives from Mossad began penetrating deep into Iran months in advance to carry out a surprise assault targeting key nuclear and military sites, along with high-ranking Iranian commanders.

Israel's spy agency Mossad led a series of covert sabotage operations deep inside Iran, in addition to air strikes in Iran carried out by the Israeli Air Force, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X, citing a senior Israeli official.

Bloomberg reported citing Oded Ailam, a former Mossad official who says he helped plan an aborted Israeli attack on Iran in 2010, said: “After the tectonic changes in the Middle East of last year, Netanyahu strongly believes that this is almost his last chance to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon.”

Israeli agents were also able to covertly bring precision weapons into central Iran, allowing strikes to be launched from within the country and directly target Tehran's defence infrastructure.

The secret mission, reportedly named Operation "Rising Lion," unfolded in three coordinated attacks early Friday, each focusing on distinct Iranian military assets and defence systems, according to an Israeli security source speaking to The Post.

In a letter to the council, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the killing of Iranian officials and scientists as an act of "state terrorism" and asserted Iran’s right to defend itself.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military stated that around 200 aircraft took part in the initial wave of attacks, striking approximately 100 targets. As reported by the Associated Press, according to two security officials who requested anonymity, Mossad had previously smuggled explosive drones and precision-guided weapons into Iran, which were then used to strike missile launchers and air defence systems near Tehran.

US President Donald Trump said it was not too late for Tehran to halt the Israeli bombing campaign by reaching a deal on its nuclear programme, Reuters reported.

Tehran had been engaged in talks with the Trump administration on a deal to curb its nuclear programme to replace one that Trump abandoned in 2018. Tehran rejected the last U.S. offer.

The talks are due to resume in Oman on Sunday but Iran signalled it might not join.

"The other side (the U.S.) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless," Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday. “You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran's territory.”

