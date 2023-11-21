26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Israel bans Lashkar-e-Taiba; will India ban Hamas now?
Israel has banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and said that the terror outfit is 'responsible for murder of Indians’.
Israel has banned the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) while saying that the organisation is responsible for the "murder of Indians". The ban comes around the 15th year of the commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008. Israel's ban symbolises the occasion as it called the outfit a 'deadly' and 'reprehensible' terror organisation.