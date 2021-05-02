Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Israel bans travel to India, six other countries with high Covid-19 infections

Israel bans travel to India, six other countries with high Covid-19 infections

Premium
The regulation will not be applicable to those who stay at airports in transit in one of these countries for a time period of up to 12 hours
1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Harinder Mishra, PTI

  • This regulation will come into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16
  • Non-Israelis, however, will be able to travel to these countries, provided they plan to reside there permanently

Israel barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries, citing high Covid infection rates there.

Israel barred its citizens from travelling to India and six other countries, citing high Covid infection rates there.

In a joint press release issued by the Israel Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry on Friday, it was said that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In a joint press release issued by the Israel Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry on Friday, it was said that Israelis will not be allowed to travel to Ukraine, Brazil, Ethiopia, South Africa, India, Mexico and Turkey.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This regulation will come into force on May 3 and will remain in place until May 16.

Non-Israelis, however, will be able to travel to these countries, provided they plan to reside there permanently, the press release said.

The regulation will not be applicable to those who stay at airports in transit in one of these countries for a time period of up to 12 hours while waiting for a connecting flight.

The Israeli government has also authorised its health and interior ministers to appoint representatives to head an appeal committee and the panel reviewing special cases.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry proposed that those returning from the seven countries enter a two-week mandatory quarantine, even if they have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19, local media reports said.

Those who have received two negative Covid-19 test reports will be required to be in a 10-day quarantine, they said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covid-19: 84,599 people of 18-44 age group inoculated on 1st day of Phase 3 vaccination

1 min read . 07:02 AM IST
Premium

Kerala: Actions to be taken if private labs charge more than fixed rates for RT-PCR

1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Premium

Oil demand in India drops as brutal virus wave convulses nation

1 min read . 06:28 AM IST
Premium

Covishield production in full swing, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla as states flag shortage

1 min read . 06:09 AM IST

These additional restrictions are also expected to come into force on May 3, but are subject to the approval of the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) Arrangements Committee.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.