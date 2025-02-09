Israel begins pulling out of Gaza corridor as part of cease-fire deal
SummaryThe withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor removes one of Israel’s bargaining chips as it moves toward negotiating a full end to the war.
TEL AVIV—The Israeli military began a full withdrawal from a sprawling security zone within the central Gaza Strip as part of a cease-fire agreement with Hamas, Israeli and Palestinian officials said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more