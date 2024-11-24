Israeli airstrikes kill 20 in Beirut as ceasefire talks falter, over 3,500 killed so far in Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut killed at least 20 and wounded 66, amid ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. The strikes are part of escalating violence, with over 3,500 fatalities in Lebanon so far.

Livemint
Updated24 Nov 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Firefighters battle the flames after a building was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the Hadath neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs on November 23, 2024.
Firefighters battle the flames after a building was hit in an Israeli airstrike in the Hadath neighbourhood of Beirut’s southern suburbs on November 23, 2024.(AFP)

At least 20 people have been killed on November 23, in continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and its capital city Beirut, according to an AP report. Citing officials, the report said that Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut “continued without warning”, while there is yet to be any agreement around a ceasefire deal.

Further, Lebanon's Health Ministry said 66 people have been wounded in the city due to the strikes. Saturday's attack was the fourth in central Beirut in less than a week, it added.

Also Read | India calls $300 billion climate aid commitment a ’paltry sum’ at COP29

The Attack

The strikes took place at 4 am on November 23 and shot down to rubble an eight-storey building in central Beirut. The attack also impacted the facade of nearby buildings and “crumpled” cars, the report said.

Walid Al-Hashash, a first responder with the Lebanese Civil Defense told the news agency, “The area is residential, with closely packed buildings and narrow streets, making the situation challenging.”

Hezbollah legislator Amin Shiri confirmed to AP that none of the outfit's officials were inside the targetted building. The Israeli Defence Forces did not comment, it added.

Also Read | Harry and Meghan’s move to attend events solo is an ‘obvious new tactic to…’

Full-on War

The escalation comes amid United States envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to the region to has out a ceasefire deal to end what started as an Israel-Hezbollah fight into “full-on war”, the report noted.

Over 3,500 Lebanese have been killed and 1.2 million (a quarter of the country's population) has been displaced, the ministry has said. Also, 90 Israeli soldiers and 50 citizens have died due to the conflict.

Besides Beirut, there was also an Israeli drone strike on the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on November 23, the country's National News Agency reported.

Mohammed Bikai, spokesperson for the Fatah Palestinian faction in the Tyre area told AP that the dead were Palestinian refugees out fishing. “You can’t tell someone who needs to eat that you can’t fish,” he added when asked about Israel's warning to keep away from south Lebanon coast.

The ministry also said that another eight people, including four children, were killed in Shmustar town (east Labanon), five in Roumin village (south), and five in Budai village (northeast)

Also Read | Elon Musk hails India for counting ’640 mn votes in 1 day,’ slams California

Cease-fire Talks in Limbo

The report cited two Western diplomatic officials who described the disputed points between Israel and Lebanon.

The present proposal calls for a two-month ceasefire during which Israeli forces would withdraw from Lebanon and Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the southern border south of the Litani River.

Thousands more Lebanese army troops would patrol the border area with United Nations (UN) peacekeepers, and an international committee would monitor the deal's implementation.

The officials said Israel wanted more guarantees that Hezbollah’s weapons are removed from the border area and said they refused to sign a deal that would not allow them to strike in Lebanon in case of violations. But Lebanese officials say such a clause would violate their country's sovereignty.

Also Read | Delhi AQI slips to ‘severe category’, Mumbai wakes to up to thick smog | Watch

Gaza Update

  • In northern Gaza, at least 80 people were killed on November 21 and 22, and at least dozens are trapped under the rubble, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel ahs denied knowledge of a strike near Kamal Adwan in northern Gaza and did not respond to questions, the report said.
  • On November 23, at least six people, including three children and two women, were killed in Khan Younis, as per AP reporters and staff at Nasser Hospital.
  • At least two women were shot dead on November 23while waiting in line for bread in central Deir al-Balah, eye-witnesses and relatives told the AP. No more details were available.
  • The known Palestinian death toll from the 13-month-long Israeli assault surpassed 44,000 this week, according to the Health Ministry. It added that over 50 per cent of the dead are women and children. The Israeli military says it has killed over 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

(With inputs from AP)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIsraeli airstrikes kill 20 in Beirut as ceasefire talks falter, over 3,500 killed so far in Lebanon

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.000.00
      Chennai
      78,851.000.00
      Delhi
      79,003.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.