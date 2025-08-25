‘Those who hurt Israel will pay a heavy price,’ warns Benjamin Netanyahu as IDF strikes kill civilians in Yemen

Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Sunday killed at least six people, according to the Iran-aligned Houthis, who have frequently targeted Israel with missiles and drones during the Gaza conflict. Israeli Prime Minister warned that anyone who attacks Israel will face a “heavy price.”

In a post on X, Netanyahu said, “Our Air Force struck at the heart of Sana'a. Those who harm Israel pay and will pay a heavy price. Our strength and determination are clear to all.”

The Huthi-run Saba news agency reported six people killed and 86 wounded in the Israeli raid, with more than 20 in critical condition, citing the health ministry.

In a post on X, the IDF said, “STRUCK: Multiple military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in Sanaa, Yemen, including a military site in which the presidency palace is located, the Adar and Hizaz power plants, and a site for storing fuel--all used for the military activity of the Houthi regime. These strikes were carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel with missiles and UAVs. The Houthis, backed by Iran, continue to exploit civilian infrastructure for terror purposes.”

A Huthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group's Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa's south which was already struck last Sunday.

The Israeli army said it had hit a military compound where the presidential palace is located, along with two power stations and a fuel depot.

The strikes were "in response to repeated attacks by the Huthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians", including “in recent days”, it said.

Late Friday, the Huthis fired a missile that Israeli authorities said had "most likely fragmented in mid-air".

Media outlets the Times of Israel and Ynet, citing the Israeli military, reported the missile had carried a cluster warhead, the first of its kind known to have been fired from Yemen.

Netanyahu said the air force had struck "the presidential palace in the heart of the capital Sanaa, the city's power plant and the fuel tanks that supply it", according to a statement released by his office.

"The terrorist Huthi regime is learning the hard way that it will pay -- and has paid already -- a very high price for its aggression against the State of Israel," he said, adding "the whole region" was also learning a lesson in Israeli power.

In a statement from their political bureau, the Houthi rebels vowed retaliation, declaring they would continue their fight against Israel and its ally, the United States, until the violence ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have frequently launched missiles and drones at Israel, claiming their actions are in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Although most of these attacks have been intercepted, they have triggered Israeli retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

On August 17, Israel reported striking an energy facility in Sanaa tied to the Houthis, while Houthi-run Al-Masirah said the Haziz power station in the capital was hit.