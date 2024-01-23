Israel proposes two month fighting pause a day after rejecting Hamas deal to end war in Gaza
Israel has proposed a multi-phase deal to Hamas through Qatari and Egyptian mediators, including a two-month pause in fighting and the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza.
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a two month pause to the attack on Gaza, killing Palestinians, reports Axios. Israel conveyed the proposal to to Hamas fighters through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The proposal comes merely a day after Netanyahu rejected a deal by Hamas fighters to end the war on Gaza, that has killed over 25,000 Palestinians till now.