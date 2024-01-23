Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a two month pause to the attack on Gaza, killing Palestinians, reports Axios. Israel conveyed the proposal to to Hamas fighters through Qatari and Egyptian mediators. The proposal comes merely a day after Netanyahu rejected a deal by Hamas fighters to end the war on Gaza, that has killed over 25,000 Palestinians till now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel's multi-phase deal would include the release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza, the Axios report added citing two Israeli officials.

Netanyahu, who is under growing domestic pressure to bring the captives home, had said that accepting Hamas' conditions would mean leaving the armed group "intact" and that Israel's soldiers had "fallen in vain". "I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas," Netanyahu had said on Sunday.

Netanyahu earlier repeated his opposition to an independent Palestinian state, insisting he would not compromise on “full Israeli security control over the entire area in the west of Jordan".

Hamas freed more than 100 captives in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners as part of a brief truce brokered in late November by Egypt, Qatar and the US.

Hamas is still holding 136 people in captivity, according to Israeli officials.

At least 25,105 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel declared its intention to eliminate Hamas in response to the group’s October 7 attacks.

US, Britain launch new joint strikes on Houthis The United States and Britain launched new strikes on Yemen's Houthis Monday, saying their second round of joint military action against the Iran-backed rebels was in response to continued attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The latest US-UK strikes were against "eight Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," Washington and London said in a joint statement with other countries that supported the military action.

They "specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis' missile and air surveillance capabilities," the statement said.

"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners," it said, adding that the rebel group had carried out "a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing" actions since the previous joint US-UK air raids.

