What next for Greta Thunberg, others as Israeli Army intercepts, boards Gaza-bound ship? All we know

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition's (FFC) Gaza-bound aid-ship, with Greta Thunberg and other activists aboard, has been stopped and boarded by Israel forces on June 9, as per reports.

According to a statement from Israel, the ship named ‘Madleen’, has redirected it toward Israeli shores, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, in its post on Telegram, the FFC posted: “Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. Israeli army have boarded the vessel.”

The AFP report added that it lost contact with the 12 members on board, who include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.

What happens to Greta Thunberg, activists on aid ship? Posting on social media, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote: “The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries. (sic)”

Shortly before the FFC posts on Telegram, the Ministry also posted a video on X, showing the Israeli Navy communicating over a loudspeaker, saying: “The maritime zone off the coast of Gaza is closed to naval traffic as part of a legal naval blockade. If you wish to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, you are able to do so through the (Israeli) port of Ashdod.”

The crew was carrying a symbolic shipment of humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula, according to a Reuters report. In another update post on X, the Israeli foreign ministry wrote: “The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the “celebrities” will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels. (sic)”

FFC Crew: Who is onboard and from which country? The 12 activist on board the Freedom Flotilla yatch include:

French citizens Baptiste Andre, Rima Hassan, Pascal Maurieras, and Reva Viard; and journalists Yanis Mhamdi and Omar Faiad.

Turkish citizen Şuayb Ordu.

Swedish citizen Greta Thunberg.

German citizen Yasemin Acar.

Dutch citizen Marco Pepijn.

Brazilian citizen Thiago Ávila.

Spanish citizen Sergio Toribio ‘Kidnapped by Israeli Forces’ say activists on Telegram At 5.19 am, the FFC posted, “The Madleen is currently under assault in international waters. Quadcopters are surrounding the ship, spraying it with a white irritant substance. Communications are jammed, and disturbing sounds are being played over the radio. (sic)”

The next update was a photo saying: “Connection has been lost on the ‘Madleen’. Israeli army have boarded the vessel. (sic)”

In the latest post on Telegram, the FFC has claimed that the Israeli military has kidnapped the activists aboard the aid ship. In 12 individual posts naming the activists and country of origin, they call for action from supporters to ensure help and safety.

“SOS! the volunteers on 'Madleen' have been kidnapped by Israeli forces. Rima Hassan is a citizen of France. Pressure their foreign ministries and help us keep them safe! (sic)” it stated.