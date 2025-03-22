Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The governments of Germany, France and Britain in a joint statement on Friday urged Israel to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza and also called for an immediate return to ceasefire.
Here are the top 10 updates on the situation in Israel and Gaza, and the possibility of a ceasefire:
“We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the foreign ministers of the three countries, known as the E3, said in a joint statement.
The foreign ministers of the three countries also called on Palestinian Hamas militants to release Israeli hostages, saying that they were “appalled by the civilian casualties”.
Israel has said that it killed Hamas intelligence head Osama Tabash in southern Gaza on Thursday. It blamed Tabash for “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the murderous massacre on October 7th.”
Meanwhile, Israeli forces blew up a cancer hospital in Gaza as they advanced deeper into the war-torn territory. The hospital was located in the Netzarim Corridor, which Israel wanted to re-occupy shortly after breaking the ceasefire with Hamas.
Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would attack Gaza with “increasing intensity” until Hamas frees the 59 hostages it holds. “The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” Katz said.
The Israeli military said Friday its forces were planning fresh assaults into three neighbourhoods west of Gaza City, and issued warnings on social media for Palestinians to evacuate the areas.
As Israeli forces advance in Gaza, displaced Palestinians fled the northern part of the territory along a coastal road Friday carrying their belongings, firewood and other items on horse-drawn carts.
Since the ceasefire collapsed on Tuesday with Israel's wave of predawn airstrikes across Gaza, around 600 Palestinians have been killed. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, one day after shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants. shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack
Hamas on Friday said it was reviewing a proposal from the US to restore the Gaza ceasefire amid intensified attacks from Israel.
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.