The governments of Germany, France and Britain in a joint statement on Friday urged Israel to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza and also called for an immediate return to ceasefire.

Here are the top 10 updates on the situation in Israel and Gaza, and the possibility of a ceasefire:

Germany, France, Britain release statement “We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the foreign ministers of the three countries, known as the E3, said in a joint statement.

E3's demand The foreign ministers of the three countries also called on Palestinian Hamas militants to release Israeli hostages, saying that they were “appalled by the civilian casualties”.

Israel kills Hamas leader Israel has said that it killed Hamas intelligence head Osama Tabash in southern Gaza on Thursday. It blamed Tabash for “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the murderous massacre on October 7th.”

Israel blows up Gaza cancer hospital Meanwhile, Israeli forces blew up a cancer hospital in Gaza as they advanced deeper into the war-torn territory. The hospital was located in the Netzarim Corridor, which Israel wanted to re-occupy shortly after breaking the ceasefire with Hamas.

Israel warns Hamas Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would attack Gaza with “increasing intensity” until Hamas frees the 59 hostages it holds. “The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” Katz said.

Fresh assault plans The Israeli military said Friday its forces were planning fresh assaults into three neighbourhoods west of Gaza City, and issued warnings on social media for Palestinians to evacuate the areas.

Civilians flee Gaza As Israeli forces advance in Gaza, displaced Palestinians fled the northern part of the territory along a coastal road Friday carrying their belongings, firewood and other items on horse-drawn carts.

600 Palestinians killed Since the ceasefire collapsed on Tuesday with Israel's wave of predawn airstrikes across Gaza, around 600 Palestinians have been killed. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Houthis continue attack on Israel The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, one day after shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants. shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack

Hamas reviewing US proposal Hamas on Friday said it was reviewing a proposal from the US to restore the Gaza ceasefire amid intensified attacks from Israel.