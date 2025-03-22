Israel blows up Gaza hospital; Germany, Britain, France push for ceasefire as hundreds killed: 10 top updates

  • Germany, France and Britain has urged Israel for an immediate return to ceasefire as the country intensified its attack on Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians. Here are the updates.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published22 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Displaced Palestinians carrying their belongings move between southern and northern Gaza away from the areas where the Israeli army is operating after Israel’s renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip(AP)

The governments of Germany, France and Britain in a joint statement on Friday urged Israel to restore humanitarian aid to Gaza and also called for an immediate return to ceasefire.

Here are the top 10 updates on the situation in Israel and Gaza, and the possibility of a ceasefire:

Germany, France, Britain release statement

“We call on Israel to restore humanitarian access, including water and electricity, and ensure access to medical care and temporary medical evacuations in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the foreign ministers of the three countries, known as the E3, said in a joint statement.

Also Read | Israel says head of Hamas’ military intelligence killed in southern Gaza

E3's demand

The foreign ministers of the three countries also called on Palestinian Hamas militants to release Israeli hostages, saying that they were “appalled by the civilian casualties”.

Israel kills Hamas leader

Israel has said that it killed Hamas intelligence head Osama Tabash in southern Gaza on Thursday. It blamed Tabash for “planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the murderous massacre on October 7th.”

Also Read | Israel expands ground operations in Gaza, threatens to occupy parts of strip

Israel blows up Gaza cancer hospital

Meanwhile, Israeli forces blew up a cancer hospital in Gaza as they advanced deeper into the war-torn territory. The hospital was located in the Netzarim Corridor, which Israel wanted to re-occupy shortly after breaking the ceasefire with Hamas.

Israel warns Hamas

Defence Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would attack Gaza with “increasing intensity” until Hamas frees the 59 hostages it holds. “The more Hamas continues its refusal to release the kidnapped, the more territory it will lose to Israel,” Katz said.

Fresh assault plans

The Israeli military said Friday its forces were planning fresh assaults into three neighbourhoods west of Gaza City, and issued warnings on social media for Palestinians to evacuate the areas.

Civilians flee Gaza

As Israeli forces advance in Gaza, displaced Palestinians fled the northern part of the territory along a coastal road Friday carrying their belongings, firewood and other items on horse-drawn carts.

Also Read | Gaza strikes aim to make Hamas ‘feel pain like never before’: Ex-IDF spokesman

600 Palestinians killed

Since the ceasefire collapsed on Tuesday with Israel's wave of predawn airstrikes across Gaza, around 600 Palestinians have been killed. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 49,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Houthis continue attack on Israel

The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen on Friday, one day after shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants. shooting down two projectiles launched by Houthi militants. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack

Hamas reviewing US proposal

Hamas on Friday said it was reviewing a proposal from the US to restore the Gaza ceasefire amid intensified attacks from Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:22 Mar 2025, 08:27 AM IST
