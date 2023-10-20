Day 14 Israel-Hamas War: Israel bombs church in Gaza, Biden pledges support with concern for Palestine | 10 updates
Israel-Hamas war news: Israel's bombing of Gaza continues, causing heavy casualties. Western leaders visit Israel in an attempt to deescalate the conflict. Israeli defense minister orders ground troops to prepare for a potential ground assault in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas war news: Israel's carpet bombing of Gaza in retaliation the the 7 October Hamas attack continues even as almost 3,000 people have lost their lives in one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Israel is also witnessing a flurry of visits from Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a bid to prevent the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Gaza from escalating.