Israel-Hamas war news: Israel's carpet bombing of Gaza in retaliation the the 7 October Hamas attack continues even as almost 3,000 people have lost their lives in one of the most densely populated areas in the world. Israel is also witnessing a flurry of visits from Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a bid to prevent the war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Gaza from escalating.

Further, Israeli defense minister ordered ground troops to prepare to see Gaza “from the inside", though he didn’t indicate when the ground assault would begin.

Here are ten updates to the Israel-Hamas war -Israel bombed the historic Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza, one of the oldest churches in the world. Dozens of Christians are injured, some in dire condition, and many Palestinians remain trapped beneath the rubble.

-President Joe Biden pledged unwavering support for Israel's security, while adding that the world “can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians" in the besieged Gaza Strip.

-In an address Thursday night from the Oval office, hours after returning to Washington from an urgent visit to Israel, Biden drew a distinction between ordinary Palestinians and Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.

-Even after Israel told Palestinians to evacuate the north of Gaza and flee south, strikes extended across the territory, heightening fears among the territory's 2.3 million people that nowhere was safe.

-Israel’s bombardment of Gaza killed 307 Palestinians in the 24-hours up to Thursday evening, the UN reports, bringing the death toll since Israel declared war on the Palestinian enclave to 3,785 – of whom at least 1,524 were children and 1,444 women.

-At least 203 Israeli and foreign nationals are being held captive in Gaza and Palestinian fighters continue to fire rockets indiscriminately towards Israel

-The United States Thursday launched a visa waiver program allowing Israelis wishing to visit the United States for 90 days or less to come without applying for a visa

-Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals are trying to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for a desperately needed aid delivery from Egypt.

-Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel from Gaza and Lebanon, and tensions flared in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

-Israel's consent for Egypt to let in food, water and medicine provided the first possible opening in its seal of the territory. Many Gaza residents are down to one meal a day and drinking dirty water.

