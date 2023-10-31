comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 15:53:07
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.15 0.65%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.5 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 915 -1.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 381.95 -0.01%
Business News/ News / World/  Israel bombs Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza in one of the biggest massacre yet
Back Back

Israel bombs Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza in one of the biggest massacre yet

 Livemint

Israel-Gaza war: At least 50 bodies were recovered from rubble after an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, which has been completely destroyed.

Israel-Gaza war: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip (REUTERS)Premium
Israel-Gaza war: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip (REUTERS)

Israel-Gaza war: In what is being considered the biggest massacres of the ongoing war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza, at least 50 bodies were recovered' from rubble after Israeli airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp completely destroyed the shelter. 

Gaza’s interior ministry reported the Jabalia refugee camp has been “completely destroyed" by Israeli bombardment.

Catch LIVE updates on Israel-Gaza war here

“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation’s air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip," spokesman Iyad al-Bazum told reporters outside of a hospital in Khan Younis.

Notably, Israel struck 300 targets during its fourth night of land operations in northern Gaza.

Video footage has shown at least 50 bodies recovered from rubble after an airstrike hit several houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday afternoon.

The health ministry in Gaza said in a statement there were “more than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

AFP reported that dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors, and that its video footage from the scene showed at least 50 bodies recovered.

Jabalia resident Ragheb Aqal a described the bombardment to AFP as “an earthquake" which shook the entire refugee camp.

“I went and saw the destruction … homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers," the 41-year-old told AFP.

“There’s no exaggerating when they talk about hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

People were still “transporting the remains of children, women and elderly", he added.

The humanitarian toll in Palestine's Gaza, aused by relentless iSraeli bombardment, has sparked a global backlash, with aid groups and the United Nations warning time is running out for many of the territory's 2.4 million people denied access to food, water, fuel and medicine.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 09:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App