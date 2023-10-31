Israel bombs Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza in one of the biggest massacre yet
Israel-Gaza war: At least 50 bodies were recovered from rubble after an Israeli airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, which has been completely destroyed.
Israel-Gaza war: In what is being considered the biggest massacres of the ongoing war between Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza, at least 50 bodies were recovered' from rubble after Israeli airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp completely destroyed the shelter.