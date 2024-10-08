Israel boosts troops on Lebanon border, signals maritime operation
SummaryThe new forces are being added as Israel expands its military operations from the eastern part of its border with Lebanon to the west.
Israel expanded its offensive in Lebanon, sending more troops to conduct ground operations along the countries’ shared border and warning people to stay away from the coast of southern Lebanon ahead of a maritime operation.
