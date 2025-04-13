Israel captures Morag Axis, a key Gaza corridor, orders mass evacuations

Israel announced on Saturday (April 12) that its military had completed the takeover of a new security corridor known as the “Morag axis,” which cuts across Gaza between the southern cities of Rafah and Khan Yunis. Defense Minister Israel Katz said this move effectively links the Philadelphi Route along the Egyptian border to Morag, creating a wider Israeli-controlled “security zone.”

Katz added that the military would “intensify and expand” operations across most of Gaza, warning residents to evacuate combat zones.

Widening evacuation orders As part of the expanded offensive, Israel issued a sweeping evacuation order for tens of thousands of Palestinians living in and around Khan Yunis. The military said the move came after rocket fire from the area, prompting retaliatory strikes.

The United Nations has expressed concern over the expanding evacuation orders, saying they result in the “forcible transfer” of Palestinians into smaller and more densely packed areas.

Hamas reaction and Cairo talks Hamas has condemned the offensive as one that “kills defenceless civilians” and jeopardises the safety of Israeli hostages still in captivity. A Hamas official said the group is hoping for “real progress” during new ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo.

Although no new ceasefire proposal had been officially received by Hamas, discussions were ongoing. Media reports suggested Egypt proposed a deal involving the release of eight living hostages and eight bodies in exchange for a 40–70 day truce and a major prisoner release.

High civilian toll and aid blockade Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 1,563 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, bringing the total death toll to over 50,900 since the war began. The ministry noted that most of the victims are women and children.

Israel has maintained a blockade on aid into Gaza for over a month, arguing that sufficient supplies entered during the last ceasefire. Aid organisations have disputed this claim, warning of severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

Strategic land seizures The Morag corridor joins other key zones under Israeli control, including the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors. Together with expanded buffer zones, these give Israel control of over 50% of Gaza’s territory.

The municipality of Rafah called the Israeli actions a “flagrant breach of international legitimacy,” while human rights groups have warned that Israel’s proposal for “voluntary” relocation of Palestinians could amount to ethnic cleansing.

Casualties mount as fighting continues Israeli strikes killed at least 21 Palestinians in the past 24 hours, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Meanwhile, Israeli officials claim to have killed around 20,000 militants during the war.

With both sides digging in, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as hopes for a ceasefire remain uncertain despite ongoing talks in Cairo.