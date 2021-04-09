Israel central bank head warns economy is ‘losing precious time’

Earlier this year, the central bank announced it would buy $30 billion in foreign currency in 2021 to weaken the shekel. Yaron wouldn’t say whether he was satisfied with the current exchange rate, which was 3.2861 to the dollar at 10:54 a.m. in Tel Aviv. “The program we announced in the first quarter of the year is supporting the dollar, and it will continue," he said. When Israel emerges from the coronavirus crisis, “we will reevaluate the policy."