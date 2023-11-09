Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel's war with Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza has been going on for over a month wherein over 10,000 Palestinians have lost their lives to Israeli bombardment and ground incursion. The war that escalated since the 7 October Hamas attack on Israel, has the world seeking ceasefire from Netanyahu's army, as Palestinians struggle to survive.

Meanwhile, Israel on Thursday said that they demanded immediate action against photojournalists who allegedly "joined in covering" the 7 October attack by the Hamas fighters. Taking to microblogging platform X, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel wrote, "The National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the PMO views with utmost gravity that photojournalists working with international media joined in covering the brutal acts of murder perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on October 7th in the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip." "These journalists were accomplices in crimes against humanity; their actions were contrary to professional ethics," it said.

“Overnight the GPO issued an urgent letter to the bureau chiefs of the media organizations that employed these photographers and sought clarifications on the matter. The National Public Diplomacy Directorate demands that immediate action be taken," the PM's Office stated further.

The move comes after an Israeli diplomat shared a report by HonestReporting, an Israeli media watchdog, that claimed that photojournalists based in Gaza were captured on camera while Hamas fighters were attacking the border area in Israel.

This has raised the suspicion that these journalists may have had prior knowledge of the Hamas fighters' plans to attack Israel on October 7.

In its report, HonestReporting identified six freelance photojournalists -- Hassan Eslaiah, Yousef Masoud, Ali Mahmud, Hatem Ali, Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa and Yasser Qudih -- who were present during the Hamas attack on Israel.

These journalists -- working for Reuters, The Associated Press and The New York Times – reportedly snapped pictures of a burning Israeli tank, Hamas kidnapping and carrying bodies of civilians, including German-Israeli woman Shani Louk, who was declared dead days later.

Media outlet Reuters issued an official statement denying allegations that their journalists had prior information of Hamas attack on Israel.

"Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of October 7, with whom it did not have a prior relationship," the news agency said.

"The photographs published by Reuters were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets across southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel said gunmen had crossed the border. Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article," the statement added.

