Hamas holding hostages in Al Shifa? Israel releases video claiming ‘terror plot’
CCTV footage released by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) shows two hostages that Hamas took after a surprise attack on Israel being held captive in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.
The war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza intensifies with Israel's ground offensive now including the largest hospitals of Gaza city, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has now released a video which they claim shows that hostages that Hamas took after the 7 October surprise attack on Israel had been held captive in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.
The first clip, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53 am on October 7, allegedly shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed. The IDF claimed they were hostages taken by Hamas from Israel.
In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.
Livemint was not able to verify the footage.
"Here you can see Hamas taking a hostage inside... they're taking him inside the hospital," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, describing the two men as hostages from Nepal and Thailand.
"We have not yet located both of these hostages," he added. "We do not know where they are."
The CCTV footage appears to have been shot on the morning that Hamas gunmen began storming southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.
Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea with officials in the Hamas-run territory saying 13,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians.
