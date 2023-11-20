Hamas holding hostages in Al Shifa? Israel releases video claiming ‘terror plot’

The war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from Palestine's Gaza intensifies with Israel's ground offensive now including the largest hospitals of Gaza city, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has now released a video which they claim shows that hostages that Hamas took after the 7 October surprise attack on Israel had been held captive in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza has been a focal point in worldly debate since the Israeli army and Netanyahu paid no heed to international agencies and their warnings and took a ballistic stance intensifying their ground offensive into the largest hospital in Gaza.

The Al-Shifa Hospital also remains a shelter point for many Palestinians who had to flee their homes. The Israeli Army had bullishly imposed evacuation orders on Al Shifa hospital ignoring warnings of flouting international humanitarian law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the start of war, the Israeli army has been from time to time releasing audio clips which they claim are conversations between Hamas fighters about fuels and hideouts within Gaza. In the latest of their ‘exposé’, the IDF has released a footage and they claim it is from Al Shifa hospital where allegedly Hamas has a command centre.

The claims has been repeatedly rejected by Gaza's elected government-Hamas.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first clip, which appears to be time-stamped 10:53 am on October 7, allegedly shows a man in shorts and a pale blue shirt being dragged through what looks like an entrance hall by five men, at least three of whom are armed. The IDF claimed they were hostages taken by Hamas from Israel.

In the second, seemingly time-stamped 10:55 am, an injured man in underwear is wheeled in on a gurney by seven men, at least four of them armed, as several men in blue hospital scrubs look on.

Livemint was not able to verify the footage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Here you can see Hamas taking a hostage inside... they're taking him inside the hospital," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said, describing the two men as hostages from Nepal and Thailand.

"We have not yet located both of these hostages," he added. "We do not know where they are."

The CCTV footage appears to have been shot on the morning that Hamas gunmen began storming southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping some 240 others, according to Israeli authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since then, Israel has pounded Gaza relentlessly from the air, land and sea with officials in the Hamas-run territory saying 13,000 people have been killed, mostly civilians.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.