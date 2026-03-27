Israel claims killing of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri linked to Hormuz blockade

“Last night, in a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri, along with senior naval command officials,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a video statement.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated27 Mar 2026, 01:24 AM IST
In this image provided by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Feb. 16, 2026, the guard's navy commander Alireza Tangsiri speaks during a military drill Feb. 2026 in the Persian Gulf, Iran. (Sepahnews via AP)
In this image provided by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Feb. 16, 2026, the guard's navy commander Alireza Tangsiri speaks during a military drill Feb. 2026 in the Persian Gulf, Iran. (Sepahnews via AP)(AP)

Israel’s military has claimed it killed Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, in what it described as a targeted operation linked to the Strait of Hormuz tensions.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the strike was carried out overnight and targeted senior naval leadership.

“Last night, in a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy, Tangsiri, along with senior naval command officials,” Katz said in a video statement.

He added that Israel would continue its military campaign against Iran.

“We will continue operating in Iran with full force to achieve the war’s objectives.”

Role in Strait of Hormuz blockade

According to Israeli officials, Tangsiri played a central role in efforts to disrupt maritime traffic through the critical oil shipping route.

“The IDF has eliminated the commander of the IRGC Navy — directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to shipping,” Katz claimed.

Tangsiri had become increasingly prominent in recent weeks, particularly amid heightened tensions involving Israel, Iran, and the United States.

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Strategic signal to allies

Katz framed the operation as a broader geopolitical message, particularly to Washington.

“An important message to our American partners, reflecting the IDF’s assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital global energy corridor, and any disruption to shipping through the waterway has significant implications for international oil markets and trade.

No confirmation from Tehran

Despite the Israeli claims, Iran has not officially acknowledged Tangsiri’s death. The lack of confirmation leaves uncertainty over the full impact of the reported strike, even as regional tensions remain high.

Also Read | Iran claims mobilisation of over 1 million fighters amid fears of US ground conf

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