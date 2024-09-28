Israel claims to have ’killed’ Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah; says ’Not the end of our toolbox’

On Saturday, the Israeli military claimed the death of Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Hezbollah, as a result of an airstrike conducted on Friday. The attack was aimed at what Israel identified as the central headquarters of the Iran-backed militant group located near Beirut.

Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated on X, "Hassan Nasrallah is dead." In addition to Nasrallah, the airstrike reportedly eliminated several other key commanders, including Ali Karaki, the leader of Hezbollah's southern front, according to Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah has yet to respond to these claims. A Hezbollah official reported on September 28 that contact had been lost with Nasrallah since the previous evening, shortly after Israel declared it had "eliminated" him.

Israel on High Alert: Following the Israeli military's announcement, air-raid sirens sounded in settlements north of Jerusalem, signaling an unusually extensive rocket attack.

Implications of Hassan Nasrallah's ‘Death’ The potential confirmation of Nasrallah’s death could significantly escalate the ongoing conflict in West Asian region.

This comes amid Israel’s intensified military campaign against Hezbollah over the past two weeks in Lebanon, raising concerns about a wider regional conflict. The escalation started with multiple pager blasts, walkie talkie blasts. It has now progressed to air strike exchange between Lebanon and Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel.

The Israeli army’s chief of staff says it has not emptied its “toolbox” with its claimed killing of Nasrallah.

“This is not the end of our toolbox. The message is simple, anyone who threatens the citizens of Israel – we will know how to reach them,” Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said in a statement.

Hassan Nasrallah's Influence and Background At 64, Hassan Nasrallah has led Hezbollah since the early 1990s and maintained a close relationship with Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Nasrallah plays a crucial role in Tehran’s network of proxy forces across the West Asia. Hezbollah is often viewed as the crown jewel in Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and US interests in the region.

Unprecedented Airstrikes and Civilian Casualties The Israeli airstrikes have been described as “unprecedented,” with multiple raids targeting residential buildings. Reports indicate that over 700 people have been killed across Lebanon since Israel ramped up its bombing campaign on Monday, including at least 50 children, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israeli jets relentlessly bombarded southern Beirut and its outskirts throughout the night on Friday, marking the most intense assaults on Hezbollah strongholds since the last war between the group and Israel in 2006.

Israel's Justification for Military Operations Israel maintains that its military actions are focused on dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure, including key headquarters and weapons facilities in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

Since early last week, Israel has greatly escalated its attacks, resulting in the deaths of several top Hezbollah commanders. The organization, along with Iran, has accused Israel of a recent operation that caused thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies to explode, injuring and killing many Hezbollah members.