Israel Continues Military Operations in Syria Despite Backlash

Israel carried out more military operations in Syria on Wednesday while facing intensifying criticism from governments in the region.

The Israel Defense Forces said its troops were continuing to target “threats and terrorist sites along the border" with Syria, having confiscated several Syrian tanks while conducting searches.

Soldiers also "located a Syrian army outpost containing a cache of weapons, including mines, explosives, anti-tank missiles, and additional military equipment."

Syria TV reported later in the day that Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian port of Latakia. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israeli airstrikes in the Mediterranean cities of Latakia and Tartus‎ hit military sites belonging to the toppled regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Israel stepped up attacks on Syria shortly after Assad’s abrupt downfall on Sunday, striking strategic weapons stockpiles to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorists, according to the IDF.

Egypt on Wednesday assailed what it described as systematic targeting of infrastructure in Syria and the destruction of military facilities across the country. It also reiterated its condemnation of Israel's seizure of the buffer zone along its border with Syria, a move that had drawn the ire of other Arab nations including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel seized the buffer zone, an area the army says is about 155 square miles in size, a day after rebel groups toppled the government, which under the Assad family had ruled the country for more than 50 years. Israel said it had struck Syrian chemical weapons and missile-storage sites to make certain they didn’t fall into the hands of extremists.

The Israeli government is wary of the opposition groups that brought down Assad’s government after a rapid territorial advance. The rebels are led by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, an Islamist group originally affiliated with al-Qaeda that’s designated a terrorist organization by the US and many other countries.

