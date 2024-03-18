Israel denies genocide in Gaza, calls civilian casualties 'tragic'
In a written response published Monday by the International Court of Justice, Israel said that claims by South Africa in its request filed earlier this month are ‘wholly unfounded in fact and law, morally repugnant, and represent an abuse both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court itself’.
Israel has urged the top U.N. court to reject the latest request by South Africa for interim orders to prevent starvation in Gaza as part of a case accusing Israel of breaching the Genocide Convention with its military offensive against Hamas.
