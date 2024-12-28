The US military's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system was reportedly used for the first time by Israel to try to intercept a projectile launched from Yemen, according to a news report wich citted sources familiar with the situation. This marks a significant step in the ongoing military defense efforts since the system was deployed by President Joe Biden in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The THAAD system, as per a source who spoke anonymously to Reuters, confirmed that built by Lockheed Martin, was activated within the last 24 hours to intercept a projectile from Yemen. However, it remains unclear whether the interception was successful, and further analysis is ongoing to assess the outcome. The Pentagon has not yet commented on the operation.

The deployment of THAAD is part of a broader US strategy to bolster Israel's defense capabilities amidst rising tensions in the region. Israel has been facing missile and drone attacks from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen. These attacks are framed by the Houthis as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. In response, Israel has carried out airstrikes targeting Houthi infrastructure in Yemen. On Thursday, Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites, including Sanaa International Airport, with Houthi media reporting at least six fatalities.

The THAAD system, along with approximately 100 US personnel, was placed in Israel as part of the military's layered defense strategy to enhance the country's ability to protect against incoming missile threats. The system's deployment is seen as a key part of U.S. efforts to provide additional air defense support to Israel, whose existing defense systems, including the Iron Dome, were already effective in intercepting short-range missiles.

The UN has raised concerns about the humanitarian impact of the escalating conflict. Julien Harneis, the UN's top aid official in Yemen, condemned the Israeli strikes on Sanaa Airport, which is crucial for international aid workers delivering assistance to northern Yemen. Harneis warned that the destruction of the airport would severely hinder humanitarian operations, which are vital to the 18 million Yemenis in need of aid. This number is expected to increase due to the country's worsening economic crisis.

The UN also expressed concerns about the airstrikes targeting the Hodeidah port, which handles around 80% of Yemen’s food imports. Any damage to this critical facility would exacerbate the suffering of the population, many of whom are already facing food shortages and economic hardships.