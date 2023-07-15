Israel doctors perform ‘miracle surgery' by reattaching child's head with neck - here's how1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Israeli surgeon re-attaches boy's head to his torso after internal decapitation, saving his life. The surgery was described as a ‘miracle’.
In a miraculous incident, an Israel surgeon re-attached a boy's head to his torso and saved his life who only had around a 50% chance of survival. The 12-year-old Palestinian patient was suffering from internal decapitation. His skull was detached from the top vertebrae of his spine after a tragic road accident, according to a report published by The Times of Israel.
