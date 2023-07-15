In a miraculous incident, an Israel surgeon re-attached a boy's head to his torso and saved his life who only had around a 50% chance of survival. The 12-year-old Palestinian patient was suffering from internal decapitation. His skull was detached from the top vertebrae of his spine after a tragic road accident, according to a report published by The Times of Israel.

Dr. Ohad Einav, who oversaw the surgery at a hospital in Jerusalem in June this year, informed that it took several hours to fix the damaged area and place new plates in the child's head. He thanked the advanced knowledge of doctors and innovative technology which helped the team to save the child's life. They called it a ‘miracle’.

The boy was recently discharged from the hospital after the successful surgery, however, the hospital will keep monitoring his medical condition. The doctor said that the child is currently functioning normally after such a long process.

“This is not a common surgery, especially on a child or teen. We fought for the boy’s life," Dr. Einav told The Times of Israel.

“The fact that such a child has no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction and that he is functioning normally and walking without an aid after such a long process, is no small thing," the surgeon further told the media outlet.

After the surgery, the boy's father expressed gratitude to the hospital and surgeons who performed the rare operation to save his son's life, as per The Times of Israel reports.

“Bless you all. Thanks to you he regained his life even when the odds were low and the danger was obvious. What saved him were professionalism, technology and quick decision-making by the trauma and orthopedics team. All I can say is a big thank you," his father told the medical staff as quoted by the news report.

The report stated that the survival rate of those who suffer internal decapitation is low and such injuries mostly result in death. A survey revealed that around 55% of children and adolescents do not survive the initial injury.