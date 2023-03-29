Israel doesn't yield to 'foreign pressure'; Netanyahu pushes back against Biden's call to drop controversial law4 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Israel does not make decisions based on pressures from abroad,’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden earlier urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to abandon a controversial judicial overhaul proposal that has sparked large-scale protests in Israel. Netanyahu delayed the proposal on March 27 after a large number of people took to the streets, prompting the White House to suggest that Netanyahu should seek a compromise on the issue.
