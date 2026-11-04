Israel election: No fraud found; Netanyahu, Eisenkot begin coalition talks - Govt formation process, timeline explained

Israel is set to enter weeks of political negotiations after the country's election commission certified the results of last week's parliamentary vote, confirming that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist bloc nor the alliance led by his main challenger, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, secured the majority needed to form a government.

President Isaac Herzog accepted the certified results on Wednesday and is preparing to begin consultations with representatives of the parties elected to parliament. The consultations will determine which political leader is best positioned to assemble a governing coalition.

The process could involve difficult negotiations with smaller parties, possible cross-bloc alliances and, if no candidate succeeds, another election early next year.

Here's what happens next, along with the timeline for forming Israel's next government.

1. President Isaac Herzog begins consultations with parties Following the certification of the election results, President Isaac Herzog will begin meeting representatives of all parties elected to the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

The consultations are expected to continue over two days, during which party representatives will communicate whom they support as the candidate best placed to form the next government.

Herzog will consider these recommendations before deciding which political leader should receive the mandate to assemble a governing coalition.

The two main contenders are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, although the final decision will depend on the political consultations and the support each candidate can demonstrate.

2. Herzog appoints a candidate to form the government After completing the consultations, Herzog will formally assign the task of forming a government to the candidate he believes has the best chance of securing a parliamentary majority.

The nominee will then have to negotiate with other political parties to put together a coalition capable of commanding support in the Knesset.

The appointment does not automatically make the candidate prime minister. He must first secure agreements with enough parties to establish a governing majority.

3. Coalition negotiations begin With neither major political bloc winning an outright majority, smaller parties are expected to play a crucial role in determining the next government.

Netanyahu and Eisenkot will need to convince potential coalition partners to join their respective alliances.

The negotiations could involve discussions over ministerial positions, policy priorities and the terms of a common governing programme.

Two possible political arrangements have emerged:

- Netanyahu-led coalition: The incumbent prime minister could attempt to bring smaller parties into his religious-nationalist bloc to secure the numbers needed to govern.

- Eisenkot-led coalition: The opposition leader could seek support from smaller parties, potentially including some Arab-led political groups, to assemble an alternative parliamentary majority.

An alliance between the two rival camps could also emerge as another possibility if neither side can independently secure enough support.

4. What if neither leader can form a government? If the candidate appointed by Herzog fails to assemble a coalition within the stipulated period, the mandate could be transferred to another member of parliament who has a better chance of forming a government.

If subsequent efforts also fail to produce a viable coalition, Israel could face another election.

According to the reported timeline, failure to resolve the political deadlock could send the country back to the polls early next year.

5. Timeline: What happens in the coming days and weeks? Presidential consultations: Herzog meets representatives of parties elected to parliament Wednesday onwards, over two days

Selection of candidate: Herzog chooses the leader best positioned to form a coalition After consultations

Coalition negotiations: The designated candidate seeks support from smaller parties and potential allies Following appointment

Government formation: A coalition is assembled and presented to parliament Over the following weeks

Possible fresh election: If government formation efforts fail, another election may be called Early next year

6. Election fraud allegations dealt a blow to Netanyahu The political negotiations come after Israel's election commission said its review found no evidence of fraud or irregularities that could have compromised the integrity of last week's vote.

The finding dealt a blow to Netanyahu and his supporters, who had repeatedly alleged, without substantiating their claims, that Arab-led parties had manipulated the election with possible foreign assistance.

The commission said its investigation examined every complaint individually and found no evidence that the results were invalid.

However, a separate Shin Bet investigation into allegations of foreign interference remains ongoing.

The commission has maintained that even if suspicions of foreign interference are substantiated, this would not necessarily undermine the integrity of the election or alter its overall results.

The immediate focus now shifts to Herzog's consultations and the coalition arithmetic. With neither major bloc holding a clear parliamentary majority, the willingness of smaller parties to join forces could determine whether Netanyahu retains power, Eisenkot forms an alternative government or Israel heads towards another election.