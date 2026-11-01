Israel elections 2026: Joint List backs anti-Netanyahu bloc, supports Gadi Eisenkot to form govt | What we know

Days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing bloc failed to secure a majority in the Knesset, the Joint List, an alliance of predominantly Arab political parties in Israel, said it was willing to help opposition parties form the next government.

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According to The Times of Israel, senior Arab Member of the Knesset (MK) Ahmad Tibi said on Saturday (local time) that his party was ready to support the anti-Netanyahu Zionist parties in replacing Netanyahu and his coalition, but added that he did not want to be part of the government.

Joint List offers support to anti-Netanyahu bloc Tibi called on leading opposition candidate and Netanyahu rival Gadi Eisenkot to "be like [the late prime minister Yitzhak] Rabin,” citing Rabin’s reliance on Arab lawmakers’ votes to secure parliamentary approval for the Oslo Accords with the PLO.

Tibi, whose Joint List, an alliance of three Arab factions, won 11 seats on Tuesday, said, "We want to help anyone who wants to bring down this awful government… and switch it for a different government. We want to be part of the correction, part of the hope.”

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He further said, “We won’t be part of the government. I don’t want a ministerial post. I don’t want to be in the cabinet,” adding, “But without the Arab parties there won’t be change.”

Support for replacing Knesset speaker and October 7 inquiry He suggested that the Joint List would ask President Isaac Herzog to task a candidate from the anti-Netanyahu Zionist parties, likely Eisenkot, with forming a government.

The party would also support removing Likud’s Amir Ohana as Knesset speaker and establishing a state commission of inquiry into the Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023, he indicated. The anti-Netanyahu bloc plans to prioritise both measures after the new Knesset takes office on 10 November.

Also Read | Netanyahu alleges voter fraud as Likud misses majority; authorities reject claim

Coalition talks face differences over cooperation In another interview, party chairman Yousef Jabareen said talks had begun with most opposition bloc leaders. He declined to describe Hamas as a terrorist organisation, a condition Eisenkot has set for prospective coalition partners, and rejected claims that Qatar had interfered in the election to increase Arab turnout.

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The Jewish-led opposition parties and Arab-led factions together won 67 seats, enough for a majority in the 120-member Knesset. However, that numerical advantage depends on their willingness to cooperate.

Israel elections 2026 Tuesday’s elections recorded the highest voter turnout in decades, with 77.9% of eligible voters casting a total of 5,716,665 ballots. The full official results are scheduled to be presented to Herzog on 4 November, after the Central Elections Committee (CEC) concludes any final inquiries into errors or complaints. Following this, Herzog will meet with each party leader as they recommend the person they believe should form the next government.

Likud, led by Netanyahu, secured 27 seats in the final count, followed by Yashar with 21, B’Yachad with 12 and the Joint List with 11. The Democrats and Ra’am each won eight seats, while Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism and Otzma Yehudit took seven apiece. Shas and Religious Zionism each secured six seats.

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What happens next in government formation? The new Knesset will be sworn in on 10 November, even if negotiations over the next government remain unresolved. Talks are expected to be difficult and could last more than two months, as neither main bloc is close to securing the 61 seats needed for a majority.

On Wednesday, Herzog called on party leaders to work towards preventing another election. “We must do everything we can, certainly after yesterday, to avoid another round of elections. So I expect everyone who comes here to come with an open mind,” he said.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.