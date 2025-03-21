Israel expands ground operations in Gaza, threatens to occupy parts of strip
SummaryIsrael’s defense minister said he had instructed the military to seize parts of the strip if Hamas didn’t release all the hostages.
The Israeli military expanded its ground operations across the Gaza Strip, with the country’s defense minister threatening to occupy parts of the enclave and displace its population, as Israel ramps up pressure on Hamas to release more hostages.
