Israel faces multi-pronged Middle East war? Iran warns of ‘axis’ response as Hezbollah says it's ‘fully prepared'
Fears of regional warfare escalate amid Israel-Hamas attacks, as Hezbollah says they are ‘fully prepareed’ t join Hamas at the right time, and Raisi's Iran says Israel might face a response from Tehran's allies
Hezbollah, a militant group in Lebanon has said that they are ‘fully prepared’ to join the Hamas group in their fight against Israel. This also comes at a time when Iran has also warned that Israel "could receive a response" from Tehran's allies thereby accentuating fears of a full-blown regional warfare amid the ongoing violent attacks between Israel and Hamas fighters.