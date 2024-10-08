Israel Fights on Multiple Fronts as War With Hamas Marks a Year

The Israel Defense Forces said it intercepted most of a barrage of rockets fired toward Tel Aviv by Hamas and other Iran-backed groups, as fighting escalated Monday on multiple fronts after a year of war.

Sirens sounded across central Israel, and two people were injured, according to Israeli health officials. The military had warned earlier of what it called an “immediate" threat of rocket fire from Hamas to mark the militant group’s attack on the country 12 months ago.

Reflecting the regional tensions spawned by the war, the Israel Defense Forces said 135 rockets were fired at northern Israel by Lebanon-based Hezbollah, while Israeli jets carried out heavy bombardment in southern Lebanon. The IDF said Israel's Air Force struck what it called more than 110 "Hezbollah terror targets" in Lebanon.

And the IDF said it also intercepted an incoming missile from Yemen, where Houthi rebels continue to stage attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The exchange of fire, alongside Israel’s decision to send troops back into parts of northern Gaza over the weekend, underlined the danger Benjamin Netanyahu’s government still sees from Hamas. That’s despite Hamas suffering huge losses since its invasion on Oct. 7 last year, with Israeli officials estimating about half of its roughly 35,000 fighters are dead.

Almost 42,000 people have been killed by Israel's operations in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry there, which doesn't distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties. The territory has been devastated by the conflict, with much of the population of more than 2 million people displaced.

President Joe Biden said in a statement that “today marks one year of mourning for the more than 1,200 innocent people of all ages, including 46 Americans, massacred in southern Israel by the terrorist group Hamas." He said last Oct. 7 also was “a dark day for the Palestinian people because of the conflict that Hamas unleashed that day. Far too many civilians have suffered far too much during this year of conflict."

In addition to Gaza, Israel is waging a ground and air offensive across its northern border in Lebanon to combat Hezbollah, another Iran-supported group. The IDF said Monday it deployed a third division to the south of the country, where it’s carrying out an extensive bombing campaign, while keeping up airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Signaling a planned naval operation against Hezbollah, the IDF warned against entering five border towns in northern Israel and told people in southern Lebanon to stay away from beaches and not to use boats.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israel’s bombings in recent weeks and around one million have been displaced, according to local officials. Meanwhile, Israel is still widely expected to retaliate against Iran for an attack of 200 ballistic missiles last week.

The Israeli prime minister, speaking to troops in the north of the country, vowed to press on with the fights across multiple fronts, saying the country’s enemies are on the back foot.

"A year ago we took a terrible blow," Netanyahu said. "Since then, we have changed the reality across the board. The entire world is astonished by the blows you are landing on our enemies."

Israel has been in a state of war since Hamas stormed southern Israeli communities and military bases on Oct. 7 last year, killing 1,200 people and abducting 250. About 100 hostages remain in Gaza, though the Israeli military believes about a third of those are dead. Israel on Monday declared dead one person kidnapped from the Nova music festival, an event targeted in the invasion.

Both Hezbollah and Hamas are considered terrorist organizations by the US and many other countries.

In a Hebrew post on X, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Hamas's assault "set the Zionist regime back 70 years."

In northern Gaza, the most populated part of the Palestinian territory before the war began, Israel has stepped up aerial and ground attacks, warning that Hamas is trying to rebuild in the area. The IDF said aircraft hit launchers and underground infrastructure across the territory.

Israel sent troops into southern Lebanon last week, saying it had no choice because diplomatic efforts by the US, France and others to stop a year of Hezbollah’s missiles and drone strikes had failed. Israeli troops are operating in Lebanese villages close to the border, and the military says it’s destroyed thousands of Hezbollah weapons and facilities.

Hezbollah said it detonated several roadside bombs in Yaroun and Maroun el Ras against Israeli troops advancing there over the weekend. The group continues to fire rockets into Israel, as it has done since the start of the war in Gaza, and 10 people were hospitalized on Sunday after attacks on Haifa and Lower Galilee, according to emergency services.

Israel continued an air assault on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with television footage showing explosions that followed a late attack near the country’s main airport. It also carried out strikes on border towns in south Lebanon including Bint Jbeil. About 10 firefighters were killed in an Israeli strike on the town, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

At least 25 people were killed and 96 others were wounded on Sunday, the ministry said.

Netanyahu's government has brushed aside calls for a cease-fire with Hezbollah. His campaign is part of a plan to ensure tens of thousands of displaced Israelis can return to their homes in the north.

With assistance from Marissa Newman and Sherif Tarek.