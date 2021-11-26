Israel has identified a case of a Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations first detected in South Africa, the health ministry said Friday.

"The variant discovered in southern African states has been identified in Israel," the health ministry said, adding it was recorded "in a person who returned from Malawi," with "two more cases of people returning from abroad" placed in quarantine.

It comes one day after scientists in South Africa said they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.