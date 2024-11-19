Israel finds large troves of Russian arms in Hezbollah’s hands
Anat Peled , Summer Said , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 19 Nov 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Summary
- Some of the weapons, which include modern antitank missiles, have come from Russian stockpiles in neighboring Syria.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
TEL AVIV—As Israel advances its invasion of southern Lebanon, its troops are finding large troves of Russian weapons, confirming longstanding suspicions in Israel that Hezbollah is enhancing its fighting capacity with the help of sophisticated Russian arms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less