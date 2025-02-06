Israel follows US lead, withdraws from UN Human Rights body citing ‘blatant anti-Semitism’ – What this means for Gaza?

Israel has withdrawn from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), following a similar move by the United States. Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon has said his country will “stand with” the US and “not participate” in the “biased” UN Human Rights Council a day after Trump also quit the Geneva-based body. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar published his letter to UNHRC President Jurg Lauber that says the decision to withdraw from the Geneva-based body “was reached in light of the ongoing and unrelenting institutional bias against Israel in the Human Rights Council, which has been persistent since its inception in 2006”.

Advertisement

“Israel will no longer tolerate the Council’s blatant anti-Semitism. Enough is enough!” he said on X.

Also Read | Trump’s vision for Gaza revives an idea once reviled in Israel

Advertisement

The escalation on the part of Israel follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of plans to "take over" Gaza, a move met with disapproval from both allies and rivals.

These statements and the shifting US stance on the conflict have garnered significant attention, especially after Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington DC to meet with Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed 47,552 people and injured 111,629 others, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in comments to the Reuters, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese says that Israel’s withdrawal is “extremely serious”.

“It shows the hubris and the lack of realisation of what they have done. They insist in self-righteousness, that they have nothing to be held accountable for, and they are proving it to the entire international community,” Albanese said.

How will Israel Withdrawing from UN Body Affect Gaza? Rights groups fear that Israel and US withdrawals weaken international accountability mechanisms at a time when Palestinians in Gaza are facing immense challenges.

Advertisement

Here's how the withdrawal could affect Gaza:

Weakened Accountability: With key players like US and Israel distancing themselves, the UNHRC's ability to hold states accountable for human rights violations may be compromised.

Reduced Scrutiny: Human rights organizations fear that Israel's withdrawal is aimed at shielding itself from accountability and placing itself above the rule of law.

Exacerbated Humanitarian Crisis: The US has also suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which provides critical services to Palestinians. This, coupled with Israel's actions, could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where millions face starvation, medical shortages, and infrastructure destruction.

Advertisement

Limited Access to Justice: Amnesty International has stated that the US withdrawal sends a dangerous message indicating that powerful nations can avoid scrutiny while enabling human rights violations globally.

Potential for Ethnic Cleansing: Some reports suggest that the blocking of aid and the broader political context indicate a possible effort to forcibly displace Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, which would violate international law.

Increased Impunity for War Crimes: Amnesty International has called for those responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide to be held accountable and face trial at the International Criminal Court. However, with the withdrawal of US, Israel from international human rights mechanisms, achieving justice and ending impunity may become more challenging.

Advertisement