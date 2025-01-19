The Gaza ceasefire is set to go into effect on Sunday afternoon after Hamas handed over the names of three hostages slated for release.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal this week — temporarily pausing the devastating 15-month Gaza war. The deal sets in motion a long and uncertain process aimed at ultimately ending the war and returning nearly 100 hostages (abducted during the October 2023 Hamas attack) to Israel. The ceasefire had initially been slated to begin at 8:30 am local time on Sunday — around noon in India.

Israeli airstrikes however continued on Sunday morning amid a delayed start to the temporary truce — killing at least eight people in the southern city of Khan Younis. Nasser Hospital confirmed that the attack took place around two hours after the truce was supposed to take effect.

The ceasefire had been delayed by several hours as Hamas failed to share the names of hostages who would be handed over on Sunday. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari — a top Israeli military spokesman — had also indicated that the army “continues to attack, even now, inside the Gaza arena" He contended that this would continue until Hamas complied with the agreement.