The Gaza ceasefire is set to go into effect on Sunday afternoon after Hamas handed over the names of three hostages slated for release.
Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal this week — temporarily pausing the devastating 15-month Gaza war. The deal sets in motion a long and uncertain process aimed at ultimately ending the war and returning nearly 100 hostages (abducted during the October 2023 Hamas attack) to Israel. The ceasefire had initially been slated to begin at 8:30 am local time on Sunday — around noon in India.
Israeli airstrikes however continued on Sunday morning amid a delayed start to the temporary truce — killing at least eight people in the southern city of Khan Younis. Nasser Hospital confirmed that the attack took place around two hours after the truce was supposed to take effect.
The ceasefire had been delayed by several hours as Hamas failed to share the names of hostages who would be handed over on Sunday. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari — a top Israeli military spokesman — had also indicated that the army “continues to attack, even now, inside the Gaza arena" He contended that this would continue until Hamas complied with the agreement.
Gaza Ceasefire LIVE: Israel blamed Hamas for the delay after the Palestinian militant group failed to provide a list naming the first three hostages to be released under the deal. Meanwhile Hamas attributed the delay to "technical" reasons without specifying details.
A Palestinian official familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the delay occurred because mediators had asked for 48 hours of "calm" before the ceasefire's implementation, but continued Israeli strikes right up until the deadline had made it difficult to send the list.
Israeli authorities confirmed on Sunday that they had received the names of hostages set to be released by Hamas. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said security official were currently ‘checking details’.
Meanwhile a Hamas statement said that three female hostages — Romi Gonen, Doron Seteinbrecher and Emily Damari — would be released on Sunday.