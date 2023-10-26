Amid the Israel-Hamas war, nine Arab countries on 26 October issued a joint statement condemning the targeting of civilians and violations of international law in Gaza, reported The Spectator Index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Arab countries' foreign ministers said that Israel's right to self-defense after a devastating 7 October attack by Hamas militants did not justify neglecting Palestinians' rights.

The nine Arab countries include Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We emphasize that the right to self-defense... does not justify flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, or the deliberate neglect of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," news agency Reuters quoted the foreign ministers' statement.

Among other things, they also condemned forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza, emphasizing that "the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ministers emphasized the need for a two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of "an independent, sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state on the pre-June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital".

Both the West Bank and East Jerusalem were captured by Israel in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Iran Warning to US: Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minster Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Thursday that if Israel's retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn't end then the United States will "not be spared from this fire." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome (an)expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire," he told the United Nations General Assembly.

With agency inputs.

