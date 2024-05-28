'Despite our utmost efforts...': Netanyahu calls Israeli strike in Rafah a 'tragic mistake' that killed 45 people
Israeli strike in Rafah causes tragic mistake leading to at least 45 deaths, adding to international criticism. Netanyahu acknowledges error but insists on investigation. Gaza Health Ministry reports over 36,000 Palestinian deaths in war.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that a “tragic mistake" was made in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah that set fire to a camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.