Israel Gaza war: Billionaire Leon Cooperman vows to halt donations to Columbia University
Cooperman threatens to stop donations to alma mater due to administration's handling of protests
Billionaire Leon Cooperman was left fuming this week after Columbia University students led a massive pro-Palestine protest on campus. The hedge fund manager also vowed to stop donations to his alma mater unless there was a 'change' from the administration. The Columbia campus was closed for the public last week after hundreds gathered on the premises for both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine agitations.