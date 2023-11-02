Israel-Gaza war Day 27: US pressures Israel for brief reprieve as war death toll rises. 10 updates
Israel-Hamas war: Over 8,800 Palestinians killed and 22,000 wounded in Israel-Hamas war. 3,600 Palestinian children dead in 25 days.
Israel-Hamas war entered its 27th day on Thursday resulting in thousands of deaths and leaving lakhs of Gaza citizens homeless. US President Joe Biden has exerted pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give Palestinians at least a brief reprieve from the relentless military operation. Israeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City.