Israel-Hamas war entered its 27th day on Thursday resulting in thousands of deaths and leaving lakhs of Gaza citizens homeless. US President Joe Biden has exerted pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give Palestinians at least a brief reprieve from the relentless military operation. Israeli ground troops have advanced near Gaza City. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 updates on the Israel-Hamas war: More than 8,800 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and minors, and more than 22,000 people have been wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Over 3,600 Palestinian children were killed in the first 25 days of the war between Israel and Hamas, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry. They were hit by airstrikes, smashed by misfired rockets, burned by blasts, and crushed by buildings. Also read: Israel-Hamas War: ‘Curse to be a parent in Gaza’, Over 3,600 Palestinian kids killed in 3 weeks {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 15 Israeli soldiers have been killed during the ground invasion in Gaza since Tuesday, according to a report by the NYT. The 15 deaths, mostly of infantry soldiers, were the first casualties inside Gaza publicly confirmed by Israel's military since it launched a ground invasion on Friday.

335 foreign passport holders left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday. 76 Palestinian patients, along with their companions, have been evacuated for treatment in Egypt.

US President Joe Biden hailed the opening of the Rafah gate to wounded Palestinians and foreign nationals. He said the US will continue pressing Israel to adhere to international laws protecting civilians in conflict. Also read: Israel-Hamas War: 'No winners in a war where..., ' UN committee condemns 'human rights violations against children'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan on Friday – his second trip to the region since the war was sparked by Hamas on 7 October. Blinken aims to reiterate U.S. support for Israel, but also to push to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Palestinians in Gaza.

Heavy airstrikes demolished apartment buildings in the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City on Wednesday.

In a sign of increasing alarm over the war among Arab countries, Jordan -a key US ally with a peace deal with Israel — recalled its ambassador from Israel and told Israel’s ambassador to remain out of the country. Also read: Hamas claims 7 hostages died in Gaza camp blast, says Israeli captives face 'same death' as Palestinians

Hospitals in Gaza expressed increasing alarm that the generators running life-saving equipment were dangerously low on fuel after weeks of siege. The Turkish-Palestinian Hospital, Gaza’s only facility offering specialized treatment for cancer patients, was forced to shut down because of a lack of fuel, leaving 70 cancer patients in a critical situation.

The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday displayed the posters of its citizens who were kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas terrorists following the October 7 attack. More than 200 innocent civilians were abducted from Israel into the Gaza Strip as per media reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

