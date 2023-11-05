Israel-Gaza War LIVE Updates: As the war entered its 30th day as many as 51 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp Saturday night, Palestinian news agency WAFA said.
Maghazi is located in the Deir al-Balah Governorate in the central Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Israel asserts that its target is Hamas, not civilians, and alleges that militants are using residents as human shields.
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave’s Hamas rulers were “encountering the full force" of its troops, as reported by Associated Press (AP).
Turkey recalls envoy to Tel Aviv, Israel accuse Erdogan of siding with Hamas
The Israeli Foreign Ministry has criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his stance in the raging war between Israel and Hamas, following Turkey's announcement of the recall of its ambassador to Israel, The Times of Israel reported.
The ministry accused Erdogan of aligning with the Gaza-based terror group, Hamas.
In a statement, the Israeli Foreign Ministry defended Israel's military operations in Gaza as a "war of self-defence" and described Hamas as "the true enemy of the Palestinian people."
Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey has "crossed out" Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and will strive to bring Israel before the International Criminal Court for its actions in Gaza, CNN reported, citing Turkish state media outlet Anadolu. (ANI)
‘Israel will find and eliminate Hamas Gaza Chief,’ says Defence Minister Yoav Gallant
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed that the Israeli forces will get to Hamas Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar and eliminate him, Times of Israel reported on Saturday.
He has said that the forces are prepared to fight until victory "as long as it takes".
After touring the northern border and in the south in the past two days, Gallant said that he was told by reserve soldiers that they are prepared "to fight until victory" and for as long as it takes. “If it takes a year, Israel must complete the mission," he says they told him. (ANI)
Arab leaders push for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire now
Arab leaders decrying the deaths of thousands of Palestinian civilians in the Israel-Hamas war pushed for an immediate cease-fire Saturday even as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that such a move would be counterproductive and could encourage more violence by the militant group.
After an afternoon of talks with Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudi, Qatari and Emirati diplomats and a senior Palestinian official, Blinken stood side by side at a line of podiums with his counterparts from Jordan and Egypt to discuss what he said was their shared desire to protect civilians in Gaza and improve aid flows to the besieged territory. (PTI)
Palestinian news agency WAFA said 51 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and scores wounded in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza's Maghazi camp on Saturday night, Reuters reported.
A spokesperson for the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qidra, said a large number of people were killed without giving an exact figure, adding scores of people with severe injuries were laying on the ground of a hospital's emergency ward. (Reuters)
