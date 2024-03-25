In a major shift in its diplomatic stand on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the United States on Monday abstained from voting on a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. With the US refusing to veto this time, the resolution was passed 14-0 in the UNSC and is expected to intensify the diplomatic pressure on Israel to cease its operations against Hamas in Gaza. The changed position of the US drew ire from the Israeli administration as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled his planned visit to Washington.

Israeli administration accused the US of “retreating" from its previous position of blocking such proposals and said that it might hurt its war efforts against Hamas. "In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation would not leave," the office of Israeli Prime Minister said.

Why the US changed its position and abstained | 5 reasons

1. The decision of the United States to change its position in the UN Security Council is not as sudden as it looks, as the Joe Biden-led administration issued multiple warnings about reconsidering their position as the civilian death toll mounted in Gaza. The Israel operation against Hamas has killed more than 32,000 people, most of them innocent women and children.

2. Moreover, America was particularly concerned with statements by some Israeli ministers, who spoke about resettlement plans in Gaza. "This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible. We have been told repeatedly and consistently by the government of Israel, including by the Prime Minister, that such statements do not reflect the policy of the Israeli government," the State Department said in a statement.

3. Joe Biden is up for a re-match against Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump in the US Presidential Elections 2024. Donald Trump is attempting to capitalize on America's unconditional support to Israel. The anti-war narrative threatens the core vote base of Democrats, forcing them back on the drawing board to rework their strategy.

4. The US is concerned about Israel's plans to barge in Rafah, which is the last shelter for the Palestinians in Gaza. The White House has warned that any operations in Rafah can lead to a massacre as the small territory is holding more than 1 million people. Vice President Kamala Harris warned on Sunday that Israel's plans to launch a ground assault on Rafah could have serious consequences.

5. The public opinion in the US is rapidly growing against military aid to Israel amid economic issues in America. US Congress' green signal for more military aid for Israel attracted intense backlash on Saturday and the Joe Biden administration is calculating its political costs in US Presidential Elections.

