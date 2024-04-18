Israel-Gaza war: ‘Food and supply aid to Gaza surges by over 50% in 12 days,’ says US President Joe Biden
US President Biden urges Israel to increase deliveries of food and supplies to Gaza civilians amid ongoing conflict. UN pleads for $2.8 billion to aid 3 million Palestinians. Israel pulls back troops from Gaza, but conflict persists.
Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the US continues to urge Israel to ramp up “land, air, and sea deliveries for Gaza civilians".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message