Israel had 40-page document warning of 7 October Hamas attack. They brushed it off...
Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza resumed after a brief pause for hostage exchange, with reports suggesting that Israel had obtained knowledge of the attack from a year before it crystallized.
Israel's war with Hamas fighters in Palestine's Gaza resumed after a brief pause for hostage and prisoner exchange between both countries, allowing safe entry of aids into Gaza. The truce mediated by Qatar, and US , did provide a breather for the residents of Northern Gaza, which is in tatters owing to relentless bombing from Israel.