Israel's war with Hamas fighters in Palestine 's Gaza resumed after a brief pause for hostage and prisoner exchange between both countries, allowing safe entry of aids into Gaza. The truce mediated by Qatar, and US , did provide a breather for the residents of Northern Gaza, which is in tatters owing to relentless bombing from Israel.

However, reports have stated that Benjamin Netanyahu-led administration in Israel had been aware of the Hamas attack on 7 October, for more than a year. A report by New York Times citing documents, emails, and interviews said that Israel had obtained knowledge of the Hamas attack from a year before it crystallized.

Analysts have earlier stated that Hamas had been bombing Israel much earlier than 7 October in order to understand the weak points of the famed ‘Iron Dome’ of Israel. Analysts have also said that the 7 October Hamas attack was successful on the part of the Gaza fighters as they had studied the Israeli defense system by constantly attacking it.

In July, just three months before the attacks, a veteran analyst with Unit 8200, Israel’s signals intelligence agency, warned that Hamas had conducted an intense, daylong training exercise that appeared similar to what was outlined in the blueprint.

According to the New York Times report, Israeli military had dismissed the report of the Hamas attack saying that it was far too ambitious and too difficult for Hamas to carry out.

The approximately 40-page document, which the Israeli authorities code-named “Jericho Wall," outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people, NYT reported.

The NYT report stated that the document detailed a methodical assault designed to overwhelm the fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities and storm key military bases, including a division headquarters.

Notably, the Hamas followed the plan very precisely. The document as seen by NYT said a barrage of rockets would be employed at the outset of the attack, drones would knock out the security cameras, and automated machine guns along the border, and gunmen to pour into Israel en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles and on foot.

All the documental plan matched the incidences.

However, it remains unclear if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other senior political leaders were aware of the attack plan documents that Israel Defense Forces had received.

What the ‘Jericho Wall’ document mentioned?

The details of the Jericho Wall document have been mentioned by the NYT report who received a translated version of the document

-The Jericho Wall document detailed rocket attacks to distract Israeli soldiers and send them hurrying into bunkers,

-It also mentioned that drones would disable the elaborate security measures along the border fence separating Israel and Gaza.

-Hamas fighters would then break through 60 points in the wall, storming across the border into Israel

-One of the most important objectives outlined in the document was to overrun the Israeli military base in Re’im, which is home to the Gaza division responsible for protecting the region. Other bases that fell under the division’s command were also listed

-The document begins with a quote from the Quran: “Surprise them through the gate. If you do, you will certainly prevail."

